Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crocs had a return on equity of 142.28% and a net margin of 35.27%. The company had revenue of $586.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Crocs stock traded down $12.71 on Thursday, reaching $82.09. 5,143,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,134,861. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.79. Crocs has a 52 week low of $70.34 and a 52 week high of $183.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.63.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CROX. Zacks Investment Research raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Crocs from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.
About Crocs
Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.
