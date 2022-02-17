Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) CEO E Randall Chestnut Sells 2,021 Shares

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) CEO E Randall Chestnut sold 2,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $14,167.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

E Randall Chestnut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, E Randall Chestnut sold 4,124 shares of Crown Crafts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $28,909.24.

On Thursday, February 10th, E Randall Chestnut sold 17,800 shares of Crown Crafts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $124,956.00.

NASDAQ:CRWS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.99. 8,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,097. The firm has a market cap of $70.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.89. Crown Crafts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average is $7.31.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 17.43%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Crown Crafts’s payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 539,084 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,925,000 after buying an additional 49,329 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 10.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,239 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 22,318 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Ardent Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Crafts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,721,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 172,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 34,540 shares during the last quarter. 39.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crown Crafts

Crown Crafts, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and distribution of infant, toddler, and juvenile products. It also offers infant and toddler bedding, blankets and swaddle blankets, nursery and toddler accessories, room decor, reusable and disposable bibs, and burp cloths, Hooded Bath towels and wash clothes, development toys and feeding and care goods.

