Crust (CRU) Market Cap Tops $74.00 Million

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Crust has a total market cap of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust coin can now be bought for approximately $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Crust has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00009278 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00073931 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005777 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.37 or 0.00343903 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000665 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crust Profile

Crust is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

