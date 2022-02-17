Cryoport (CYRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Cryoport to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ CYRX opened at $37.61 on Thursday. Cryoport has a 52-week low of $34.97 and a 52-week high of $86.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a current ratio of 9.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CYRX. TheStreet lowered shares of Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.57.

In other Cryoport news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 64,963 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $4,232,339.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 20.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,903 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $20,311,000 after buying an additional 54,375 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,859 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $12,477,000 after buying an additional 94,076 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 411.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,059 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $7,459,000 after buying an additional 101,388 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,226 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,300 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

