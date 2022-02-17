CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSW Industrials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of CSWI opened at $115.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 0.83. CSW Industrials has a one year low of $107.14 and a one year high of $145.50.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $136.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CSW Industrials will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 9,522 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.69, for a total transaction of $1,320,606.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 3,442 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.78, for a total transaction of $477,680.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,250 shares of company stock worth $1,832,633. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,224,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,084,000 after purchasing an additional 61,729 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,417,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 983,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,615,000 after purchasing an additional 52,054 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 960,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,798,000 after purchasing an additional 70,859 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in CSW Industrials by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 947,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,976,000 after buying an additional 61,573 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products, fire and smoke protection products, architecturally-specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment.

