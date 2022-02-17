CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSW Industrials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.
Shares of CSWI opened at $115.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 0.83. CSW Industrials has a one year low of $107.14 and a one year high of $145.50.
In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 9,522 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.69, for a total transaction of $1,320,606.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 3,442 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.78, for a total transaction of $477,680.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,250 shares of company stock worth $1,832,633. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,224,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,084,000 after purchasing an additional 61,729 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,417,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 983,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,615,000 after purchasing an additional 52,054 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 960,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,798,000 after purchasing an additional 70,859 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in CSW Industrials by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 947,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,976,000 after buying an additional 61,573 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About CSW Industrials
CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products, fire and smoke protection products, architecturally-specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment.
