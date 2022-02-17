CTO Realty Growth (CTO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect CTO Realty Growth to post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CTO opened at $59.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.11. CTO Realty Growth has a twelve month low of $47.27 and a twelve month high of $64.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

In related news, SVP Daniel Earl Smith acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.25 per share, for a total transaction of $54,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher W. Haga purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $98,676.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 19.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 7.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. 58.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTO shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

