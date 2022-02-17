CTO Realty Growth (CTO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect CTO Realty Growth to post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CTO opened at $59.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.11. CTO Realty Growth has a twelve month low of $47.27 and a twelve month high of $64.85.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.90%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 19.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 7.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. 58.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTO shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.67.
About CTO Realty Growth
CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.
