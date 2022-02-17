CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €61.80 ($70.23) and last traded at €63.38 ($72.02). Approximately 160,735 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 148,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at €64.56 ($73.36).

Several research firms have weighed in on EVD. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($79.55) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($82.95) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($59.09) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.50 ($71.02) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €63.58 ($72.25).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 546.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €64.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is €62.36.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

