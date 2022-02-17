CubeSmart (CUBE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect CubeSmart to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CUBE opened at $49.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.62, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. CubeSmart has a one year low of $34.96 and a one year high of $57.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.56.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUBE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 625,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,625,000 after acquiring an additional 128,002 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at $2,133,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 344,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,591,000 after acquiring an additional 9,184 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 33,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 8,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.88.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

