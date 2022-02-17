CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 175.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,260 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $5,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CUBE stock opened at $49.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.56. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $34.96 and a 12-month high of $57.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 44.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.43.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CUBE. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.88.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.