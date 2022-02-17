Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 504.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 134,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,015 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $5,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in frontdoor by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,296,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,328,000 after buying an additional 59,478 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in frontdoor by 20.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,779,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,257,000 after buying an additional 820,302 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in frontdoor by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,624,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,884,000 after buying an additional 16,351 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its holdings in frontdoor by 4.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 3,394,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,215,000 after buying an additional 142,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in frontdoor by 16.8% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,515,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,406,000 after buying an additional 362,575 shares during the last quarter.

Get frontdoor alerts:

FTDR stock opened at $34.80 on Thursday. frontdoor, inc. has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $57.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.45.

FTDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, frontdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

About frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR).

Receive News & Ratings for frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.