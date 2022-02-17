Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $5.10 Million Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,448 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $5,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 475.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,220,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,850 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 9.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,298,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,613,000 after purchasing an additional 478,667 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the third quarter worth $24,077,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 16.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,799,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,851,000 after purchasing an additional 399,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 16.9% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,436,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,852,000 after purchasing an additional 351,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Shares of DCI opened at $54.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.94 and a 1 year high of $69.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.10.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Donaldson had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $760.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.13%.

In related news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $220,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $118,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,440 shares of company stock worth $833,473. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DCI. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.