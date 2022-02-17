Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $5.20 Million Holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 67.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,436 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $5,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 2.4% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 2.4% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 12.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

PLAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Anaplan from $77.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Anaplan from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. cut their target price on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler lowered Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.85.

Anaplan stock opened at $48.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.78 and a beta of 1.96. Anaplan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $84.67.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 66.57% and a negative net margin of 33.63%. The business had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $39,059.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $1,399,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,724 shares of company stock worth $6,435,667 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

