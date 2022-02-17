Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $5.51 Million Holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,994 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 100,614 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $5,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in First BanCorp. by 62.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in First BanCorp. by 4.1% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 42,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in First BanCorp. during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in First BanCorp. by 14.5% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 22,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in First BanCorp. by 1.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 152,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $303,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $951,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FBP. Hovde Group began coverage on First BanCorp. in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on First BanCorp. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of FBP stock opened at $14.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.70. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $16.62.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 30.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

