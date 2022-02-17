Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 24,493 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,630 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,493 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $5,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 68.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 186.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 6.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $26.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

URBN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.29.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

