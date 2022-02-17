Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 18,287 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,287 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $5,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 431,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 11.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 496,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,101,000 after purchasing an additional 50,158 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth about $1,003,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,785,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Shares of SWK stock opened at $167.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.20 and its 200 day moving average is $185.05. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.85 and a 12 month high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.14%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. Citigroup cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.80.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.