CUE Protocol (CUE) Price Hits $11.66 on Exchanges

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. In the last week, CUE Protocol has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One CUE Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.66 or 0.00028316 BTC on popular exchanges. CUE Protocol has a total market capitalization of $88,834.76 and approximately $680.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00044321 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,907.98 or 0.07060217 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,197.72 or 1.00023150 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00049208 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00051362 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003035 BTC.

CUE Protocol Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

CUE Protocol Coin Trading

