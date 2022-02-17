CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Short Interest Up 39.7% in January

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,950,000 shares, a growth of 39.7% from the January 15th total of 4,260,000 shares. Currently, 11.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 748,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVAC. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of CureVac by 2,264.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CureVac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in CureVac by 14,988.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CureVac in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in CureVac by 83.0% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period.
Shares of CVAC stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.89. 10,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,518. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.02. CureVac has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $130.48.
CureVac Company Profile
CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.
