Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) CFO K Christopher Farkas Sells 530 Shares

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.23, for a total value of $72,731.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.88. 1,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.02 and a 200-day moving average of $129.44. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $110.16 and a 12 month high of $142.46.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 194.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CW. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

