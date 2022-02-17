CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Shares Gap Down to $21.97

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.97, but opened at $21.25. CVR Energy shares last traded at $21.16, with a volume of 1,082 shares changing hands.

CVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded CVR Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded CVR Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.78.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.93 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CVR Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $5,181,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in CVR Energy by 101.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 20,348 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CVR Energy by 46.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 574,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,312,000 after purchasing an additional 181,320 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in CVR Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in CVR Energy by 93.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

