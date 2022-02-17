CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $185.56.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CYBR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $155.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -110.83 and a beta of 1.36. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $113.34 and a 12 month high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.48 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

