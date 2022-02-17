CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Short Interest Update

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800,000 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the January 15th total of 11,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CONE traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.96. The company had a trading volume of 29,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,358,438. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. CyrusOne has a 1-year low of $61.64 and a 1-year high of $90.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 219.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.38.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CONE shares. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $71.00 to $90.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. TD Securities downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a $90.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CyrusOne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.82.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

