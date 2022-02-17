CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.92 EPS

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.92), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.02 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

Shares of CONE stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.88. 736,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,278,997. CyrusOne has a 12 month low of $61.64 and a 12 month high of $90.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 219.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.38.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter valued at $727,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter valued at $1,537,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CONE shares. TD Securities cut shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a $90.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.82.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

