D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Shares Gap Up to $2.12

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.12, but opened at $2.24. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi shares last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 6,563 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.22.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average of $5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,372,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,145,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,209,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,869,000. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,005,000. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS)
D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (HEPS)
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Receive News & Ratings for D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.