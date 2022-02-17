D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Shares Gap Up to $2.12

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.12, but opened at $2.24. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi shares last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 6,563 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.22.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average of $5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($2.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($1.58). The company had revenue of $194.04 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,372,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,145,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,209,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,869,000. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,005,000. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS)

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online.

