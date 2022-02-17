Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Lifted to Buy at HSBC

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DDAIF. AlphaValue upgraded Daimler to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Daimler from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Daimler from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Daimler from €95.00 ($107.95) to €100.00 ($113.64) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Daimler has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.79.

Shares of OTCMKTS DDAIF opened at $86.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $92.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.39. Daimler has a 12-month low of $75.21 and a 12-month high of $103.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.92.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

