Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) and Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Critical Review

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) and Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Danone shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Sovos Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Danone shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Danone and Sovos Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danone N/A N/A N/A Sovos Brands N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Danone and Sovos Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Danone $26.98 billion 1.62 $2.23 billion N/A N/A Sovos Brands $560.07 million 2.54 $10.82 million N/A N/A

Danone has higher revenue and earnings than Sovos Brands.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Danone and Sovos Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Danone 6 7 4 0 1.88 Sovos Brands 0 0 11 0 3.00

Sovos Brands has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.75%. Given Sovos Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sovos Brands is more favorable than Danone.

Summary

Sovos Brands beats Danone on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Danone

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products. The Waters division comprises the natural waters business along with aqua drinks. The Early Life Nutrition division focuses on specialized foods for babies and young children to complement breast-feeding while always complying with the World Health Organization Code and local laws. The Medical Nutrition division focuses mainly on people receiving medical treatment, babies afflicted with certain illnesses and frail elderly people. Danone was founded on February 2, 1899 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands Inc. is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es. Sovos Brands Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

