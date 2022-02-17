DAO Maker Market Capitalization Hits $158.20 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. One DAO Maker coin can now be bought for about $2.26 or 0.00005351 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $158.20 million and $4.16 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded up 2.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00044424 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,000.87 or 0.07099055 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,250.85 or 0.99951423 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00050103 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00052874 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002983 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker was first traded on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,956,232 coins and its circulating supply is 69,933,226 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

