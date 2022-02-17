Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,104,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459,321 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.50% of Daqo New Energy worth $62,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,033,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,911,000 after buying an additional 222,643 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,770,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,936,000 after buying an additional 117,797 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,720,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,868,000 after buying an additional 364,440 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,995,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,740,000 after buying an additional 542,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,712,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,353,000 after buying an additional 570,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DQ opened at $40.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.87. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.47 and a 12 month high of $118.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.18.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

