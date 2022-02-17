DATA (DTA) Price Down 2.6% This Week

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. DATA has a total market capitalization of $898,249.09 and approximately $23,654.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DATA has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One DATA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00038995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.96 or 0.00107944 BTC.

DATA Coin Profile

DTA is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,499,999,998 coins. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official website is data.eco

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

DATA Coin Trading

