Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.450-$0.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.51 billion-$1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion.Datadog also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.100-$0.120 EPS.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $173.92 on Thursday. Datadog has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $199.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1,242.20 and a beta of 1.17.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on DDOG. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $186.15.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 145,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.45, for a total value of $26,832,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.24, for a total value of $433,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 890,817 shares of company stock valued at $145,002,932. 20.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

