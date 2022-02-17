Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.46 and the lowest is $1.22. Deckers Outdoor posted earnings of $1.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 19th.
On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full-year earnings of $15.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.96 to $15.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $17.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.99 to $18.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Deckers Outdoor.
Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.07. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.99 EPS.
In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total transaction of $205,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total transaction of $912,873.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth about $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 580.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 102 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DECK opened at $324.58 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $289.23 and a fifty-two week high of $451.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $336.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $382.00. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.81.
Deckers Outdoor Company Profile
Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.
