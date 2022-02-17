Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Position Trimmed by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 17,127 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $68,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 265.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total value of $205,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total value of $912,873.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DECK shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.55.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $324.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $336.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $382.00. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.81. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $289.23 and a 12 month high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 14.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.