Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 66.1% from the January 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSE DEX opened at $9.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $11.14.

Get Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 84.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 7.8% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment management company. It intends to seek current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on June 29, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.