Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 66.1% from the January 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
NYSE DEX opened at $9.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $11.14.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%.
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment management company. It intends to seek current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on June 29, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
