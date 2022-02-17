Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Delcath Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Delcath Systems in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.60.

DCTH opened at $7.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.96. Delcath Systems has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50.

In related news, insider Gerard J. Michel acquired 23,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 13.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Delcath Systems by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Delcath Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Delcath Systems by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 11,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

