Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 136,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 44,806 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $5,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 5.9% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.7% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 33.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $44.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.74 and a beta of 1.24. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.40 and a twelve month high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 129.80% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.53) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

DAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group raised Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.06.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $213,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

