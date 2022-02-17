Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.65. Denison Mines shares last traded at C$1.60, with a volume of 2,186,426 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DML shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.60 target price on shares of Denison Mines in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.78. The stock has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 64.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.69.

In related news, Senior Officer David Lionel Bronkhorst sold 63,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.13, for a total value of C$135,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,900 shares in the company, valued at C$136,107.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

