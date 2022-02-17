Denny’s Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Denny’s in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Tamas now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.13 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Benchmark began coverage on Denny’s in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Denny’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Denny’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

Shares of DENN stock opened at $16.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.68. Denny’s has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $20.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.61.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,064,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,774,000 after buying an additional 20,964 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,800,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,143,000 after buying an additional 79,575 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 4th quarter worth about $106,008,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,870,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,590,000 after buying an additional 1,996,160 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,257,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,718,000 after buying an additional 33,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

