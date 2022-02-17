Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $288.00

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2022

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $316.00 to $288.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial began coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett raised Burlington Stores from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $343.00.

BURL opened at $229.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $206.70 and a one year high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 94.30% and a net margin of 4.93%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,508,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,688,000 after buying an additional 382,870 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,729,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,930,000 after purchasing an additional 639,747 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,100,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,305,000 after purchasing an additional 161,222 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,802,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,449,000 after purchasing an additional 189,954 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,580,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,041,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.