Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $288.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $316.00 to $288.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial began coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett raised Burlington Stores from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $343.00.

BURL opened at $229.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $206.70 and a one year high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 94.30% and a net margin of 4.93%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,508,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,688,000 after buying an additional 382,870 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,729,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,930,000 after purchasing an additional 639,747 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,100,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,305,000 after purchasing an additional 161,222 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,802,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,449,000 after purchasing an additional 189,954 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,580,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,041,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

