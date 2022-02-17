Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Price Target to C$72.00

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) had its target price lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on QSR. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$66.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$71.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Argus cut shares of Restaurant Brands International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Restaurant Brands International to a “buy” rating and set a C$75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$72.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$74.92.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock traded down C$1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$72.91. 213,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,594. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of C$68.17 and a 1 year high of C$87.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$73.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$76.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.57.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

