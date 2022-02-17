Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€210.00” Price Target for Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($238.64) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €180.00 ($204.55) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Friday, December 10th. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €215.00 ($244.32) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €180.00 ($204.55) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €179.38 ($203.84).

Shares of ETR AFX opened at €140.10 ($159.20) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €160.13 and its 200-day moving average price is €173.83. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 1-year low of €119.50 ($135.80) and a 1-year high of €202.00 ($229.55). The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

