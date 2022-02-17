Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) Receives €66.78 Average Price Target from Analysts

Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €66.78 ($75.89).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($73.86) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($73.86) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($76.14) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, December 10th. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($70.45) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.05 ($85.28) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of FRA DPW traded down €1.28 ($1.45) during trading on Thursday, reaching €50.93 ($57.88). 2,384,201 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €53.98 and its 200 day moving average price is €55.58. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($34.68) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($46.95).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

