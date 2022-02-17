Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) Receives €66.78 Average Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2022

Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €66.78 ($75.89).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($73.86) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($73.86) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($76.14) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, December 10th. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($70.45) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.05 ($85.28) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of FRA DPW traded down €1.28 ($1.45) during trading on Thursday, reaching €50.93 ($57.88). 2,384,201 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €53.98 and its 200 day moving average price is €55.58. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($34.68) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($46.95).

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.