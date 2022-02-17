DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.02

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €5.02 ($5.70) and last traded at €5.84 ($6.63), with a volume of 671726 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €5.53 ($6.28).
The firm has a market capitalization of $679.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €6.33 and a 200-day moving average price of €6.97.
DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:DEZ)
