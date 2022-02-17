DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.02

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €5.02 ($5.70) and last traded at €5.84 ($6.63), with a volume of 671726 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €5.53 ($6.28).

The firm has a market capitalization of $679.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €6.33 and a 200-day moving average price of €6.97.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:DEZ)

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: DEUTZ Compact Engines, DEUTZ Customized Solutions, and Other. The DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

