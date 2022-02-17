Dev Ittycheria Sells 37,500 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Dev Ittycheria sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.19, for a total transaction of $6,382,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Dev Ittycheria also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 4th, Dev Ittycheria sold 3,750 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.86, for a total transaction of $531,975.00.

Datadog stock opened at $173.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $54.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1,242.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $69.73 and a one year high of $199.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.64 and a 200 day moving average of $153.79.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.42 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DDOG shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $7,155,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Datadog by 36.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,960,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,577,000 after buying an additional 5,600,262 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Datadog by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,735,000 after buying an additional 1,868,762 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Datadog in the second quarter worth about $130,100,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Datadog by 1,886.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,258,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,850,000 after buying an additional 1,194,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

