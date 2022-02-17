Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%.

Shares of NYSE DVN traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.75. 461,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,019,207. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.80. The firm has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 26.35%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Argus lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Benchmark raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.19.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $81,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $39,510.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,812 shares of company stock worth $1,801,555 in the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,453,878 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,043,000 after buying an additional 24,895 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,117,536 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,227,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 506,711 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,310,000 after purchasing an additional 91,651 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 71,539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 292.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,553 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 45,853 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

