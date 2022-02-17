Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DVN. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Devon Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.71.

DVN stock opened at $53.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $55.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.80.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $39,510.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $81,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,812 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,555. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Devon Energy by 234.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 816 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

