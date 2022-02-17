DEXTools (DEXT) Market Cap Achieves $26.49 Million

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. DEXTools has a total market cap of $26.49 million and approximately $224,645.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DEXTools has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DEXTools coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000647 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004130 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00038203 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00106845 BTC.

DEXTools Coin Profile

DEXTools (DEXT) is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 147,783,255 coins and its circulating supply is 98,856,498 coins. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

DEXTools Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

