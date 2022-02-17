Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.67 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) will report sales of $1.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.95 billion and the lowest is $1.53 billion. Diamondback Energy posted sales of $769.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 117.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full year sales of $6.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.42 billion to $6.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.08 billion to $7.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Diamondback Energy.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FANG. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.85.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $1,149,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Metatron Capital SICAV plc bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $923,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FANG traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.69. 1,930,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,804,831. The firm has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.35. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $63.05 and a 52 week high of $136.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

