Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.27 on Monday. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average of $0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Diffusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFFN. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 285,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 132,157 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,223,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 97,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 858,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 54,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.24% of the company’s stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of treatment for life threatening conditions. It offers Trans Sodium Crocetinate. The company was founded by David G. Kalergis and John L. Gainer in 2001 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.