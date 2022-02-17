Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Receives $174.46 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $174.46.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DLR. Jefferies Financial Group cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Digital Realty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NYSE:DLR traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $137.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,676,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,647. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.56. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $178.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of 58.13, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 15,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 8,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unio Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. Unio Capital LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

