Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $85.54 Million Stake in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,769,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,750 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Universal worth $85,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Universal by 4.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,305,000 after buying an additional 17,969 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Universal by 34.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after buying an additional 24,231 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Universal by 1.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Universal by 8.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Universal by 7.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

NYSE UVV opened at $54.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Universal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.24 and a fifty-two week high of $60.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Universal’s payout ratio is presently 78.79%.

Universal Corp. is a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment includes selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

