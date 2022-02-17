Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 1,247 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 594,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $82,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALG. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,394,000 after acquiring an additional 9,921 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,219,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

ALG opened at $138.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.99. Alamo Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.58 and a fifty-two week high of $165.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is presently 12.39%.

Alamo Group Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

